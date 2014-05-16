Truelight Video Digital Cinema Demonstrate the Full Extent of Their Cinematic Wedding Videos

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Weddings are the most important day in a couple’s life, so it’s understandable that couples would want to capture the day so that the memories can last a lifetime. While photography has long been the staple for weddings, videography is now coming into its own and is a hugely popular method of capturing the magic of the day. Truelight Video is a Sydney based production company who specialize in giving weddings the full Hollywood treatment, and far from rough and ready documentary style videos usually created by other companies. They have now released material on their website to show new couples the full extent of their capabilities.



The new material shows steadicam, crane and track footage seamlessly edited with an artistic eye, with top quality sound capture overlaid as if for a trailer for a movie, with a full-fledged classical score to accompany the stirring visuals. Each one of the videos has its own distinct visual style and character that reflects not only the personality of the individuals getting married, but the unique journey they have been on.



Unlike any other wedding videography in Sydney, the story of the day is captured not with clinical wide-angles, but with an artistic visual flare that is carried through to the editing, which condenses, strengthens and picks out the key moments in the story of the day to give them pride of place.



A spokesperson for Truelight Video explained, “There is no other wedding video in Sydney like a Truelight wedding video. We create cinematic films using the most powerful of movie themes- true love. What’s more, we have the most powerfully affecting performances, because they aren’t acted. It’s a privilege for us to be able to work with couples to capture the reality of their relationships with an artistic sensibility that can find the most expressive moments and bring them to the fore.”



About Truelight Video

Truelight Video is a Sydney based production company producing exceptional quality wedding films in full high definition. Their unique and contemporary editing style and cutting edge capturing techniques will make the special day immortal, and give it the sense of gravitas it deserves. For more information please visit: http://truelightvideo.com/