TrueMD Offers Advanced Breast Enhancement Surgery in Dallas Region

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Sagging and underdeveloped breasts are a cause of worry for some women. Prolonged worry on this issue might lead to lower self-esteem in these ladies. For them, cosmetic procedures especially targeted at the area of breasts can bring much relief.



However, improving looks of the breasts is a skill not every cosmetic surgeon can boast of. it takes years of practice and hard work. Dr True TrueMD is a well-known cosmetic surgeon in the Dallas Fort Worth area, who has operated on numerous patients with astounding success. The patient letters and galleries at his website http://www.truemd.com/ bear testimony to this.



The cosmetic surgery procedure applied by Dr True helps enlarge size of breasts in a symmetrical way. The end result is a fuller and rounder set of breasts. The entire procedure is conducted at TrueMD Clinic in Dallas Texas.



Dr True also offers the option of "Awake Breast Augmentation" which allows a patient to remain awake during surgery. A larger number of patients have preferred this procedure as it lets them see the way breasts are shaping up during the surgery and also provide input if required. This type of surgery is usually done applying local anesthesia only.



Though ‘awake breast augmentation’ has attracted some negative media coverage during recent times - the procedure is safe and risk of any adverse effect is minimal when performed by a skilled surgeon like Dr True. It also requires least recovery time and people leading hectic life can benefit from this surgery



Many women have benefitted from the surgery procedures offered by Dr True and have reported increase in confidence level with a new look and appearance. Some reported satisfaction at the end to those annoying days of using padded bras.



The cosmetic surgery packages offered by TrueMD are ideal for women of almost any age. There are advanced surgery packages also for drastically altering appearance of breasts to a desired level.



About

TrueMD offers modern and effective breast augmentation procedures and surgeries.



Contact Information:

Dr. Robert L. True, FACS, FACOG, ABAARM

(817) - 399 8783

1717 McKinney Ave #700

Dallas, TX 75202

817-399-8783

Website: http://www.truemd.com/