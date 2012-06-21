TrueShred Again Achieves Highest Level of Security in Paper Shredding

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- Northern Virginia paper shredding company, TrueShred, Inc. is pleased to report that it has achieved NAID AAA Certification (National Association for Information Destruction) for the third consecutive year.



“We are pleased to earn our NAID AAA Certification once again,” says TrueShred Co-Founder, Jason R. Knight. “Security is a core principal of our culture that we apply to all facets of our business. We take pride in providing highest standards for on-site paper shredding security.”



He adds, “In a time of increasingly sophisticated attempts at identity theft and the theft of confidential data, renewing our NAID certification represents our commitment to providing our clients with the best protection available. We look forward to continuing our partnership with NAID to always provide trusted, safe and secure on-site document destruction services.”



The NAID certification program establishes standards for secure destruction processes for areas of a business that include operational security, employee hiring and screening, the destruction process, responsible disposal and insurance. The renewal process includes unscheduled audits, drug screening and an employee criminal record search by security professionals who have earned the Certified Protection Professional (CPP) accreditation.



About TrueShred

TrueShred is a NAID AAA Certified, on-site document destruction company headquartered in Gainesville, VA. As a family-owned and operated business, its reputation is built on friendly reliable service and straightforward, honest pricing. Its mobile shredding trucks provide service to areas in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Clients include medical, legal, financial, commercial, government, and residential customers. With roots in the security industry, the principals at TrueShred ensure Shredding you can trust. For more information please call (888)750-8783 or visit us on the web at http://www.TrueShred.com