TrueShred Continues Expansion - Paper Shredding Company Adds Another Truck

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- TrueShred, the DC Area’s rapidly growing on-site paper shredding company, has purchased yet another shredding truck. The acquisition of another Shred-Tech truck was “essential to meet the growing demand for our services,” said Jason R. Knight, Co-Founder of TrueShred.



This latest addition increases the TrueShred fleet to three trucks, giving TrueShred more capability to meet its growing market share. “As our company continues to grow, we have never lost focus on delivering exceptional secure customer service to our clients,” said TrueShred’s Jeffrey E. Knight. “This focus has enabled us to add new clients each month and to grow our business, despite a very tough economy.”



About TrueShred

TrueShred is a NAID AAA Certified, on-site document destruction company headquartered in Gainesville, VA. As a family-owned and operated business, its reputation is built on friendly reliable service and straightforward, honest pricing. Its mobile shredding trucks provide service to areas in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Clients include medical, legal, financial, commercial, government, and residential customers. With roots in the security industry, the principals at TrueShred ensure "Shredding you can trust."