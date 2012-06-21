TrueShred Earns Role in Practice Management Association - Enhances Medical File Shredding Focus

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- Jeffrey E. Knight, Co-Founder of the on-site medical file shredding company, TrueShred, Inc., was recently appointed Treasurer of the Practice Management Association (PMA). PMA is a professional, educational organization formed in 1985 to increase awareness in management principles for its members engaged in medical practice management. Luncheon seminar topics at PMA range from EMR to HIPAA compliance and strategic planning to grow medical practices.



Mr. Knight, who is also a Certified Public Account, says, “PMA is a natural fit for TrueShred since so many of our clients are medical professionals.” According to Knight, “medical practice managers concerned about HIPAA (Health Insurance Portablility Accountability Act) compliance retain TrueShred to properly destroy patient records and shred other sensitive information.” Practice managers converting to EMR "frequently engage our company following the scanning of their medical records," said Knight.



Patient Health Information (PHI) destruction is an essential part of HIPAA compliance. To be compliant with HIPAA requires that all forms of PHI are truly obliterated. The most convenient and effective way of being HIPAA compliant is to shred all paper containing PHI. TrueShred then provides a Certificate of Destruction for the HIPAA audit trail.



Mr. Knight is also affiliated with the Medical Group Management Asssociation of Maryland.



TrueShred is a NAID AAA Certified, on-site document destruction company headquartered in Gainesville, VA. As a family-owned and operated business, its reputation is built on friendly, reliable service and straightforward, honest pricing. Its mobile shredding trucks provide service to areas in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Clients include medical, legal, financial, commercial, government, and residential customers. With roots in the security industry, the principals at TrueShred ensure "Shredding you can trust." For more information please call (888)750-8783 or visit us on the web at http://www.TrueShred.com