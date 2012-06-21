Trueshred Partners With Police Unity Tour for Secure, On-site Document Shredding, Fairfax County Virginia Shred Event

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- TrueShred will partner with the Police Unity Tour to co-host a public “Document Shredding Event.” The Shredding Event will take place on Saturday, April 28, from 12 NOON – 3:00 PM, at the Glory Days Centreville parking lot, located at 13850 Braddock Road, Centreville, VA 20121. The cost is $10 donation per box and all proceeds go to the Police Unity Tour. “TrueShred has helped us with the Police Unity Tour for years – these guys are great” said event organizer Mr. Kevin Whalen. This Fairfax County shredding event is open to the public.



The Police Unity Tour was founded in 1997 to bring public awareness of all law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty – 173 police officers lost their lives in the line of duty in 2011.



TrueShred maintains the highest standards in secure on-site document destruction, successfully meriting a NAID AAA rating year after year. Trust TrueShred to protect you and your family from identity theft. Simply box or bag your old personal and business documents, tax records, credit cards, mail, and financial documents and watch them shredded in seconds via the CCTV mounted on the side of their state-of-the-art truck. One hundred percent of the shredded paper is recycled, benefitting the environment, as well.



Many satisfied clients throughout the Greater Washington, DC area rely on TrueShred to provide secure on-site document shredding. Their services include one-time file purges and on-going scheduled service for a variety of businesses, services, and agencies including physicians, attorneys, CPAs, title companies, insurance companies, the Virginia Department of Taxation, and the Department of Homeland Security. Locally owned and operated by security industry professionals, TrueShred guarantees a secure chain of custody for your sensitive information.



About TrueShred

TrueShred is a NAID AAA Certified, on-site document destruction company headquartered in Gainesville, VA. As a family-owned and operated business, its reputation is built on friendly reliable service and straightforward, honest pricing. Its mobile shredding trucks provide service to areas in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Clients include medical, legal, financial, commercial, government, and residential customers. With roots in the security industry, the principals at TrueShred ensure Shredding you can trust. For more information please call (888)750-8783 or visit us on the web at http://www.TrueShred.com