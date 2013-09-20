Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Trulium offers engaging and insightful websites for a user-friendly and professional representation of businesses online. Whether it’s a website for a new business or for an established one, their aesthetically pleasing website layouts, fresh designs and great functionality works well for all. Their web design company in Denver designs website as an ideal representation of the brand, making it more informative and engaging for visitors.



First impressions count not only for people but for businesses, too, especially when the competition is fierce. The average visitor takes just 6-8 seconds to make the call whether to stay on the site or move on. That means websites need to be extremely impressive to retain the visitor. Trulium, the pioneer web design company in Denver offers the most appealing web designs and user-friendly functionality to catch the eye of the visitor in the first attempt.



Their spokesperson confers on their web designing expertise, “Before we start the design, we create an outline of where items will go, called a Wireframe. Once we come up with our design masterpiece, we start building it into a coded template that is used for your website's pages. We build each template adhering to strict XHTML compliance and utilizing CSS. We complete your website's design on one of our Content Management Systems. We create all the directories and pages within each directory; add the content for each of these page; and finally add each page to a menu.”



Their web design company in Colorado designs and develops websites with the intention to use it as a catalyst for marketing and promotional ventures. They help clients compete or beat competitors and expand their business via captivating websites.



About trulium.com

Trulium is a full-service Web Design Development and Search Engine Optimization & Strategy agency whose STRENGTH is producing VISIBILITY online that will result in clients’ SUCCESS. It creates effective Content Manageable Websites that are focused on getting visibility and top Search Engine Rankings. Through a proven methodology it builds successful websites that are easy to manage and get results. Trulium is a firm believer in Open Source products and develops in the LAMP environment.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.trulium.com/services/website-design-development



Contact Address:

88 Inverness Circle East,

Suite D103

Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Phone: 303.346.5074 Phone

Fax: 303.736-4183

Email:info@trulium.com