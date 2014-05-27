Truly Noble Services Announces New Vice President

Garland, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Truly Noble Services, Inc. recently appointed Eric Pitt to oversee its Operations divisions. Pitt, who will be the Vice President of this division, has thirty years of experience in the business of home renovations and contracting.



Property repairs and renovations are very common when it comes to the maintenance of homes and office buildings. Truly Noble Services Inc. is a property repair company that oversees and undertakes property repairs and renovations of all kinds. Whether it's a full kitchen and home remodelling/makeovers, or minor repairs, Truly Noble offers a plethora of services. The company even undertakes complete construction of homes. They are known for having extremely high quality services that follow all industry standard aspects.



The company has full-service repair contractors who handle different types of repair work like busted pipes, faulty air-conditioning, or even heat issues. Truly Noble offers its services in various parts of United States including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Alabama. General contractors are appointed in all these areas for the benefit of its customers.



Truly Noble also provides information to its customers in the form of a step-by-step guide about contractors and the process of home building and renovation for new buyers. Common questions and concerns of customers are also resolved here. They also provide specialized real estate links and services by providing a list of REO agents and brokers. Information about property management is an additional benefit as it gives the customers a bird’s eye view of repair options and services that are aimed at maximizing earnings from potential rental properties. Frequently asked questions about products like those that deal with air conditioning are answered in a separate section. Truly Noble Services provides a common platform for realtors, buyers, sellers, REO agents, brokers and every party involved in this industry.



About Truly Noble

Truly Noble individualizes property repairs throughout all aspects of the industry standards. Truly Noble is a full service general contractor who takes on full kitchen and home remodels or makeovers to minor handy man repairs all the way to new home construction.



Media Contact: Kristina Riggs

Email: kristina@trulynobleservices.com

Location: Garland, TX

Website: http://www.trulynobleservices.com