TruMantra Schools: A Leader in Providing Integrative Approach to Massage Therapy Education

Clarkdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Touch the body. Calm the mind. Heal the Spirit. These what makes massage therapy a holistic approach. It does not only soothe one’s body pains, it also brings inner peace.



For over 20 years, The TruMantra Family of Schools has maintained a centripetal technique to massage therapy education through refined teaching methodologies, classroom dynamics and culture, and creating an atmosphere suitable for a great holistic learning experience. This approach was developed under five core principles;



Presence - Being present, mindful, loving, clear, and conscious

Excellence - Educational excellence through personal learning styles

Alignment - Alignment of life's values with life's work

Care - Exquisite care of self and others

Empowerment - Life learning through personal inquiry & transformation



TruMantra education prepares students to be extraordinary body workers with the emphasis on presence, creativity, professional preparedness and self-understanding. It trains the student to have a deeper awareness of themselves as learners, healers and a compassionate member of the society.



Perceptual Thinking Patterns Approach



TruMantra works around the idea that each person learns through visual, auditory and kinesthetic means known as Perceptual Thinking Patterns. Under this teaching philosophy, student’s perceptual systems are being used to enhance his or her ability to respond to any given environmental stimuli improving students’ learning curve. The experiential nature increases students’ attention, creativity, ability to accumulate together to form a single whole concept and better comprehension.



Furthermore, students are group into smaller classes to receive individual attention from TruMantra’s dedicated teachers.



Course Programs



TruMantra Schools Massage Therapy program is designed to give students solid foundation in the theory and application of Deep Tissue Massage. Courses include integrative clinical anatomy, bodywork, massage techniques, complementary therapies, clinical practice, business professionalism and ethics.



TruMantra Schools provide convenient day and evening classes to students who want to balance work, family or other commitments but is willing to learn and get trained for massage therapy education.



Licensure is required in various states in order to practice massage therapy. TruMantra Schools provide information, assistance and guidance to all students aspiring to be certified practitioners.

TruMantra Family of Schools are available in the following locations;



· Finger Lakes School of Massage, Ithaca, New York

· Finger Lake School of Massage, Mt. Kisco, New York

· Arizona School of Integrative Studies, Sedona, Arizona

· Arizona School of Integrative Studies, Flagstaff, Arizona

· Arizona School of Integrative Studies, Prescott, Arizona

· Arizona School of Integrative Studies, Tucson Arizona



About Trumantra Schools

The TruMantra Family of Schools was created as a way to genuinely preserve an integrative approach to massage therapy education. For over 20 years the schools in this family have honed and refined their curriculum, teaching styles, classroom dynamics and culture, all in the name of serving students and creating an atmosphere of learning excellence.