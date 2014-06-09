Trumpia Announces Campaign Management Service

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Trumpia, a leading web-based multi-channel messaging and marketing automation platform, is pleased to introduce their new Campaign Management Service. By working with Trumpia, businesses will have complete access to a Multi-Channel Messaging service that implements powerful marketing automation technology.



When companies run their own marketing campaign, they must take several things into consideration including time management and their budget. After all, running an entire marketing campaign is no walk in the park. Trumpia offers an ideal solution that will meet all of their clients’ needs.



Clients will work with their own Trumpia marketing professional, who will run each campaign at a fraction of the cost of hiring an independent marketing specialist. By utilizing marketing strategies that work, Trumpia’s team of professionals understand how to maximize their Campaign Management Service to succeed on organizational goals.



By working with Trumpia, clients can enjoy the experience of a worry-free setup, as well as useful recommendations for marketing promotions, compliance-driven policies, scheduled conference calls with marketing managers and rolled-out marketing campaigns to multiple departments and locations.



Trumpia’s Campaign Management Service utilizes such tools and features as mobile keyword marketing, online/Facebook sign-up widgets, mobile coupons, automatic reminders, email templates, loyalty programs, QR codes and much more.



Trumpia’s Campaign Management Service allows businesses to focus on their core values and objectives while letting Trumpia manage their marketing. Trumpia backs their Campaign Management Service with a “Contact Database Growth Guarantee”, a guarantee to their clients that they will see their contact base grows within 3 months or Trumpia will continue the work for free. For a limited time only, Trumpia is offering 30% off the cost of their Campaign Management for clients who prepay the service for a year.



About Trumpia

Trumpia is the leading web-based multi-channel messaging & marketing automation platform, committed to helping businesses grow and stay well-connected with their customer base. Trumpia integrates mobile text, email, voice broadcast, and social media to give businesses and organizations wider reach, higher responses, and greater results.



Trumpia also provides a White Label Reseller Program, Affiliate Program, and Developer API. Sales and support teams are available seven days a week -- Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Pacific Time. For more information about Trumpia's Multi-Channel Messaging & Marketing Automation platform, or API, visit www.trumpia.com, or call +1-888-707-3030.