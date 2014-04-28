Trumpia Featuring Information on Mobile Text Marketing Services on Website

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Trumpia, the leading web-based multi-channel marketing automation platform, is pleased to feature information on Mobile Text Marketing Service on their user-friendly website. Traditional marketing, such as paper flyers, newsletters and print ads aren’t as effective as they used to be, which is why more people have turned to SMS advertising to reach business marketing goals. Mobile Text Marketing can offer impressive results, as businesses have the ability to immediately connect with their customers like never before.



Mobile Text Message Marketing helps businesses deliver impactful campaigns and allows businesses to reach their audience instantly, no matter where they are. The service has been shown to be highly effective as 95% of messages have been opened. Another highlight of the feature shows that the messages are easily measurable and delivers greater return-on-investment (ROI).



Throughout each day, people can view up to thousands of ads. However, businesses can make theirs stand out above all by using Trumpia’s Mobile Text Marketing services. The service also allows for mobile voting and mobile keywords, auto-responder, shuffle responder, text chat, where customers can text their comments or questions. Businesses can also boost immediate customer traffic by offering mobile coupons and promotions including QR codes, video messages and more. For a free trial, or to see a demo video, please visit the Trumpia website or call 1-888-707-3030.



About Trumpia

Trumpia is the leading web-based multi-channel marketing automation platform, committed to helping businesses grow and stay well-connected with their customer base. Trumpia integrates mobile text, email, voice broadcast, and social media to give businesses and organizations wider reach, higher responses, and greater results.



Trumpia also provides a White Label Reseller Program, Affiliate Program, and Developer API. Sales and support teams are available to serve customers seven days a week -- Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Pacific Time. For more information about Trumpia's Multi-Channel Messaging & Marketing Automation platform or API, visit www.trumpia.com, or call +1-888-707-3030.