Trumpia Fortifies White Label Reseller Program with Extended Training and Marketing Resources

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Trumpia, the leading web-based solution provider for multi-channel marketing and messaging, has amplified its Reseller Program to provide an enhanced portfolio of resources to offer far-reaching support. Trumpia's new initiatives provide comprehensive tools and services for resellers to become more confident, more successful multi-channel marketing business owners.



Each measure is designed to help resellers effectively sell their product and help their own customers reach their marketing or messaging goals.



Trumpia's Customer Success Managers offer complimentary training to review a variety of topics including:



- How to effectively pitch the software.

- How to strategically set up pricing structures and monthly plans.

- How to market their product to specific target industries.

- How to convert more accounts.



Resellers are also supplied with telescripts and email templates to assist them with sales calls and communications with their customers. Information-packed white-labeled PowerPoint presentations that highlight specific use cases for a plethora of different industries are distributed as well. Furthermore, promotional product videos and white-labeled tutorial videos for every single marketing feature are available.



New features to provide resellers with improved customer support management tools include:



Low text credit alerts: Resellers are quickly notified when their message credit balance is near depletion. This helps resellers ensure that their customers won't be struggling to purchase text credits.



Pop-up notifications: Resellers can customize pop-up notifications to efficiently relay important updates and announcements to their customers when they log in to their accounts.



Trumpia's comprehensive Reseller Program allows marketers to license Trumpia's multi-channel marketing technology and brand it as their own business. Trumpia resellers are equipped with the latest digital marketing tools that have been proven successful by thousands of small to medium-sized businesses, enterprise level companies, and various types of membership organizations.



"Our dedication to helping resellers succeed truly resonates with the development of our all-inclusive reseller resource package." said Ken Rhie, CEO of Trumpia. "Trumpia has reached a new level of sophistication in providing resellers with the support they need to give them a major advantage in becoming thriving business owners."



About Trumpia

Trumpia is the leading web-based multi-channel marketing platform, committed to helping businesses grow and stay well-connected with their customer base. Trumpia integrates mobile text marketing, email, social media, voice broadcast, and instant message to give businesses and organizations greater reach, greater responses, and greater results.



Trumpia also provides a White Label Reseller Program, Affiliate Program, and Developer API. Sales and support teams are available to serve customers seven days a week -- Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm PST. For more information about Trumpia's All-In-One platform or API, visit http://www.trumpia.com , or call +1-888-707-3030.



