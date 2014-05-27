Trumpia Releases Upgraded Version of Multi-Location Marketing Features

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Trumpia, the leading multi-channel messaging and marketing solutions provider, released today the second version of its previously launched Multi-Channel and Marketing Automation features for Multi-Location Enterprises. The upgraded version adds more sophistication to access control for data and features for organizations with multiple branches or departments.



The second release now allows a master account to allocate marketing resources such as message credits, mobile keywords, list of contacts, social media followers and available user log-ins to each location, department or branch based on the most optimal corporate budget allocation.



The master account can also allocate features according to each branch or division’s ability to manage different aspects of multi-channel messaging and marketing. For example, a New York office may be granted access to all SMS, email and Facebook marketing capabilities, along with redeemable coupons and loyalty program rewards. The level of its contact database and text message credits may also be set higher than branches located in non-metropolitan areas.



“Trumpia continues to enhance its successful Multi-Channel Messaging & Marketing Automation features,” says Ken Rhie, CEO of Trumpia. “We will be supporting multi-level access control that mirrors corporate structure to allow managing of resources and data by each region.”



About Trumpia

Trumpia is the leading web-based multi-channel messaging & marketing automation platform, committed to helping businesses grow and stay well-connected with their customer base. Trumpia integrates mobile text, email, voice broadcast, and social media to give businesses and organizations wider reach, higher responses, and greater results.



Trumpia also provides a White Label Reseller Program, Affiliate Program, and Developer API. Sales and support teams are available seven days a week -- Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Pacific time. For more information about Trumpia's Multi-Channel Messaging & Marketing Automation platform or API, visit www.trumpia.com, or call +1-888-707-3030.