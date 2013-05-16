Trumpia's Mobile Messaging Solution Helps a Southern Californian Church Bring Youth Ministries Closer Together

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Mariners Church, one of the largest churches in Southern California, is now using Trumpia's mobile messaging solution to spike attendance for fellowship events, encourage daily payer, and strengthen faith among its youth groups.



"SMS is the easiest tool to reach our kids these days," said Blair Farley, Director of Communications at Mariners Church. "That same idea applies for younger groups sharing information with one another. Kids don't always read emails, and social media isn't as effective. With text messaging, you can reach who you need to reach instantly, no matter where they are. SMS works."



Various ministries from Mariners Church have recently taken mobile messaging initiatives into their hands to create a strong sense of community, especially among the youth. Specific mobile keywordsare publicly posted throughout the church to collect as many mobile phone numbers as possible. Now, more members are in the loop about church gatherings and festivities, and targeted messages are being sent to the right groups.



The Junior High, High School, and College Ministries are each using mobile messaging for different reasons, but share a common goal in wanting to provide quick and efficient communications for their ministries. Whether it be to promote upcoming events, increase attendance for last-minute events, or strengthen faith through scripture reading, Mariners Church is now seeing 75% of their student ministries positively respond to these communication efforts.



"Parents of the younger children are almost expecting these text messages now," Farley adds. "If there is an event going on, and they don't receive anything on their mobile phones, they're wondering why they haven't gotten a text."



"Mariners Church has been successful in reinventing how mobile messaging can be applied to all kinds of organizations and not just for marketing purposes," said Ken Rhie, CEO of Trumpia. "It is refreshing to see the creative ways Mariners has integrated mobile messaging into their community."



