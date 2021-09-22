Trump's Controversial Immigrant Biometric Data Collection Efforts

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2021 -- Biometrics is an area that offers opportunities for a wealth of progress and evolution. But it can also have its challenges. During the Trump era of presidency, a system was proposed that would collect the biometric data of immigrants, no matter what their age. The proposal also sought to include anyone who was connected to an immigrant, including someone who was acting as a sponsor, who was a beneficiary or associated with that person. This would have spread a net very wide as all of these people would, under the Trump proposal, have been required to present themselves for gathering of biometric data no matter what their age or individual circumstances. Earlier this year the Biden administration withdrew the proposal, indicating it was not consistent with the approach that the current president sought to take in terms of immigration. And so, for now, immigrants to the US are under no obligation to hand over all their biometric details.



EPM Scientific supports talented people in navigating the, often-complex, waters of biometric careers in USA. The firm also helps organizations to source the talent behind lifesaving medicines and devices and has become a leading specialist recruiter in the life sciences field. Established in 2012, EPM Scientific designs permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that https://www.epmscientific.com help to make key connections happen between businesses and individuals. The firm's breadth of experience includes biometric careers in USA, as well as other vital areas, including clinical development, R&D jobs, legal and compliance, commercial and medical communications. Over the years the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals with an exceptional range of skills, as well as connections with life sciences businesses across the country, from agile, innovative disruptors to the best-known names in life sciences.



Key to the firm's success has been the nationwide reach that the firm has, which extends to major locations including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. It's this broad network that allows the consultants at EPM Scientific to provide such extensive support for biometric careers in USA all across the country. The firm is also in the unique position of having a strong international connection as the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies through being part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Talent drives success and EPM Scientific applies this same principle to its own people, providing extensive ongoing training to consultants who work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different roles available via EPM Scientific including Strategic Pricing and Contracting Senior Manager, Senior Research Assistant and Sales Analytics Manager.



"As many sectors have recovered from the uncertainty faced in 2020, hiring has accelerated rapidly over the course of 2021. The talent market is more competitive than ever, and we remain committed to helping clients solve one of the top business challenges: talent," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "We're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.