Technology Breakthrough - World's First Automated Trust Assessment System Announced

El Paso, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- The RRA Center (www.rracenter.com) announced it has developed the world's first fully-automated trust assessment system to determine risk levels of employees in sensitive job positions, such as police, military, government, and private industry. The Remote Risk Assessment (RRA) process was designed to evaluate potential risk issues presented by members of large organizations, where trust is essential to mission success. Commander Ivan Ortega, The RRA Center's Director of Operations, stated the goal of the service is simple: To evaluate trust and risk levels of employees in sensitive positions who may be susceptible to corruption, criminal activity or other behaviors that may adversely impact upon their suitability, loyalty or trustworthiness.



The RRA process combines specialized technologies and proprietary analytical processes to assess the risk levels of individuals who occupy or who are being considered for sensitive positions requiring trust and responsibility. According to Commander Ortega, the RRA interview process is extremely simple and only takes a few minutes to complete. Since RRA interviews are conducted telephonically and are 100% automated, the RRA system can evaluate hundreds-to-thousands of individuals per day. Additionally, RRA is designed to ensure complete confidentiality, is unbiased, secure, cost effective, and provides immediate results. Commander Ortega noted the RRA system has already provided confirmed accuracy levels greater than 95% during actual trust assessment interviews.



Commander Ortega explained that in Mexico City, Mexico, the government's goal was to conduct trust assessment evaluations of approximately 70,000 police officials over the past five years. Due to the complexity and time required to conduct evaluations using obsolete polygraph technology, Mexico City officials only evaluated less than 20% of the 70,000 police officers during the five year period. Commander Ortega noted this is an average of only 10 polygraph evaluations per day. He explained the RRA system is capable of conducting 1,000 or more trust assessment evaluations per day, and the results are more accurate than the old polygraph instrument, which is susceptible to numerous countermeasures, inconclusive results, accuracy errors, and the biases of human operators.



"Based on the polygraph's questionable accuracy and high inconclusive rate, at least 40% of polygraph screening evaluations are wrong according to the US National Academy of Sciences" said Ortega. "RRA could have evaluated all 70,000 of the Mexico City police in less than a year with far better accuracy rate, and at a significant cost savings compared to the inaccurate polygraph evaluations. RRA would have met President Felipe Calderon's well publicized trust assessment goals for police officials in Mexico. But now the people of Mexico must suffer the consequences of the decisions made by ill-informed bureaucrats who chose to use inefficient and outdated polygraph technology."



Commander Ortega stated that The RRA Center is the first in the world to offer automated trust assessment services and they expect to revolutionize the field of trust assessment, which has been dominated by outdated, inefficient, and ineffective evaluation methods for the past 50 years.



You can learn more about The RRA Center by visiting www.rracenter.com and watching a video about the RRA process or by listening to an actual RRA interview. For further details about The RRA Center, Commander Ivan Ortega can be contacted directly at 915-443-7722 or by email at ivanortega@rrasolutions.com.