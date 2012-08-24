Trust Finances Online Venture Trust Finances Online Venture Bad-creditloans.co.uk Announces Exclusive Bad-credit Loans up to £ 100,000

ST. IVES, Cornwall -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- Trust Finances, UK’s top 5 online loan provider has announced exclusive loans ranging from £500 to £100,000 for people with bad credit scores.



Trust Finances has launched host of new loans on their site http://www.bad-creditloans.co.uk. These loans are primarily aimed at tenants, homeowners or anybody with bad credit or credit difficulties such as CCJs, defaults or mortgage arrears. The loans can be also be availed by self employed people or people who have difficulty in proving their income.



Trust Finances spokesperson Mr. Andy Lackie said that "In this segment, we would provide loans for people with bad credit scores in the form of Payday loans, Debt consolidation loans and Log book loans." The company is aiming at expanding their current customer base by approving unsecure loans for students and others who are refused loans by other companies and moneylenders.



A study conducted by Payday UK says that "The majority of people in the UK would prefer unsecured loans given the choice. Unsecured loans are still the best option for homeowners who do not wish to put their property at risk and is seen as the best option by students, private renters, council tenants and people living in housing association properties." In line with these findings, financial institutes are coming up with new loan policies to target this niche.



Mr. Andy Lackie claims that proven record would help the company in securing leadership in this loan segment - "Trust Finances is UK’s only company that provides secured and unsecured loans from £500 to £100,000 to its clients for any purpose including logbook loans. We also provide same day pay out on some loans and demand only one monthly payment." He added "We are known to have zero harassment policy and very friendly customer support officers."



This sort of overture from one of the leading names in loans in UK is being seen as encouraging signs for finance industry post the traumatic financial crisis of 2008-09. Market analyst Eric Greenbag opined in his article at http://www.bad-creditloans.co.uk/logbook-loans/ “While the segment of loan seekers still presents a lucrative opportunity, one hopes that the financial institutions have learned from their mistakes and will enforce stringent policies to ensure the overall security of investment environment in UK.”



About Bad-creditloans.co.uk

Bad-creditloans.co.uk is an online venture of Trust Finances, one of UK’s leading loan provider. The company operates from St. Ives, UK and specializes in high risk mortgage.



If you’d like more information about this topic, or to schedule a meeting an interview with founders of Bad-creditloans.co.uk, please contact Mr. Andy Lackie via email at andy@bad-creditloans.co.uk