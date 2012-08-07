Trust INMAID for Your Home

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Household chores have become a matter of concern in the current age where people are becoming excessively workaholic. In this respect, the employment of maids has become inevitable. Punctuality and satisfactory services remain two of the major criteria in the employment of maid. INMAID, the maid agency in Singapore, relieves you of all your worry. The quality services of INMAID have maintained satisfactory results in working up to the need of its clients. It works strictly on a customer feedback basis. While abiding by all legal procedures, it makes its clients and customers aware of procedures of payment and other relevant information to keep off misgivings.



In case of troubles issuing after the contract is made, the INMAID services assure to solve the same within a period of 18 working days. The maid agency offers itself to providing with numerous services that include baby-sitting, looking after the aged or sick and many more. The agency provides the unique replacement technique in case of any incompatibility. It provides substitution of the Foreign Domestic Worker twice within 12 months of taking the service. This maid agency Singapore has made its policies and terms much flexible in that it allows the transferring of the maid to others, the conditions of which finds mention in the policies of INMAID.



At the time of making a deal with the customer, it ensures that the terms and procedures of the service are laid bare. To make the services available to all, the agency makes itself accessible online. The agency has earned good reputation by way of the quality of the services it provides and also for the amiability and respectfulness with which it handles the customer service. Before the contract is signed, it makes sure that the communication with the customer is both satisfactory and pleasing. Taking care of the needs of its customers and clients is one of the prime concerns of INMAID.



INMAID has set its standards in a manner so as to become the leading maid agency Singapore. While ensuring that the services dispensed by it are true and best, it formulates its policies in a way that is customer-friendly. It is well aware of the demands of its customer and employs such individuals who are both punctual and worthy of trust. The agency trains the workers with a view to make them meet the needs of their customers that help the former build up a friendly relationship with their employers.



About INMAID

INMAID retains its reputation of being the most accessed maid agency of Singapore. It provides varied services in varied fields of household work. Accessible online, it works with a view to be trusted by its customers. Offering the facilities of substitution and transfer of workers, it continues to remain the best.



URL: http://inmaid.com