Trustmymechanic.com Expands Its Footprint

Magnolia, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- The Internet is steadily becoming a chosen destination for people with a do-it-yourself personality, and things as complex as cars are being repaired with the help of authoritative websites. While there are several such websites that are funded by advertisers, there are some that are run by people with a passion for automobiles.



http://www.trustmymechanic.com is a site that is run by Austin Davis, who’s an auto repair professional, and is highly rated in the Magnolia region of Texas. His passion for automobiles brought him to launch the website a few years ago, with various sections, including one very popular section where he personally answers auto repair queries. His popularity is quite evident by the fact that his website’s newsletter has over 20000 avid readers. A few years ago, Davis also wrote a bestseller e-book titled ‘What your mechanic doesn’t want you to know’, which got downloaded by tens of thousands of people from all over the world.



Recently, Davis made changes to the website and has added sections such as a free forum board, which has immediately become popular with visitors from within Texas and also from all over the world.



A recent survey shows that most people would repair their own cars – as long as it is not too complex – ratherthan trust it to the care of a mechanic that they don’t personally know. And it is a fact that complaints are more often than not model related. For instance, there was a question that came up on the forums saying that a reader’s Nissan PathFinder transmission would not engage in reverse. The answer which came up was helpful for several dozen other people who owned PathFinders and came up with the same problem after the first question was answered by Davis in April on his website.



In addition to the popular forums, there is also a section where short-term deals on auto insurance, tires, and accessories are posted for the use of all. With car repair becoming more and more expensive, subscribing to a website like this (which anyway is free) is quite an idea, as members could save in 1000s of dollars in mechanic fees by using the information provided on the website.