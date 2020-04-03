Trust No One but the Best Movers when Moving to LA from NYC

East Rutherford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Making relocating the easiest and the most convenient are New York's finest movers. Whether it is moving to LA from NYC for personal reasons or moving from NYC to LA on an official business, this company is here to make the move a comfortable and relaxing one. It doesn't really matter if it is a big family with kids and pets or a small family with a newly married couple, the job of these expert movers from NYC to LA is to ensure that the move is not as stressful as it should be.



"5 stars! Awesome experience moving from NYC to LA everything was as expected from start to finish. This company knows what they are doing and super fair price for moving cross country and our stuff came in the early part of the arrival window. They give you updates along the way! Super great communication, no surprises, professional and fair. Would highly recommend to anyone to use this company!" says Heather Barrett.



Every move is different and these movers from NYC to LA handle it differently and according to the specific requests of their customers. And that is why they offer different moving services to cater to different moving requests. They also help their customers with complete preparation while moving to LA from NYC or moving from NYC to LA.



CA NY Express established in 1995 later merged with San Francisco Long Distance Mover and New York Long Distance Movers in 1997. Now known as CA NY Express long distance cross country movers with offices and storage facilities in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco, they also offer moving services to New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.



CA NY Express Long Distance Movers New York to LA

Address: 200 Murray Hill Pkwy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Phone: 888-680-7200

Email: cs@moveeast.com

Website: https://www.moveeast.com/new-york-branch