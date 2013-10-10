Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Trustco Group Holdings Limited (TUC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Trustco Group Holdings Limited (TUC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Trustco Group Holdings Limited' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Trustco Group Holdings Limited (Trustco) is a diversified financial services company based in Namibia. The company provides micro insurance, micro finance and other financial services in Namibia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. Its insurance products include micro insurance solutions in medical insurance, salary insurance, legal insurance and life insurance. The company also provides education services through its distance learning business, the Institute for Open Learning (IOL). In addition, it offers brokerage services. The company along with its subsidiaries operates from Windhoek, Ongwediva, Katima Mulilo, Rundu, Keetmanshoop and Walvis Bay in Namibia, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Kwazulu Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and Western Cape in South Africa and Harare in Zimbabwe. Trustco is headquartered in Windhoek, Namibia.



Companies Mentioned



Trustco Group Holdings Limited



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143599/trustco-group-holdings-limited-tuc-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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