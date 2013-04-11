Trusted Fort Lauderdale Air Conditioning Company Introduces Spectacular Deals for the Upcoming Summer Season

Oakland Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Abraham AC Heating Services, Inc. is the trusted Fort Lauderdale AC Repair Company that always cares for its clients by introducing new schemes and special discounts from time to time. Since the summer time is approaching, the company introduces new plans and deals that every Florida resident would love to take advantage of. Some of the key offerings like free estimates for AC repair and 24/7 repair and maintenance services at the customer’s doorstep are being seen as a long-term relationship building initiatives by the company with their existing as well as potential customers.



One of the customer care executives of the Fort Lauderdale Air Conditioning Company reveals, “In this era of global warming, one can hardly think of spending even a single day in the summers, without an AC. Since the summer season is approaching, all residents are much concerned about the proper working of their air conditioning systems. We have started offering our services in a round the clock environment so that we can make all our customer’s AC units ready for the upcoming summer. Besides, we are also offering several special discounts for our lucky customers.”



Click here to watch the video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52RLjrevtb4



Abraham AC assures residents of flawless repairing and maintenance of their AC systems, from any brand, model or of any capacity. The company has a team of experienced technicians and engineers who can handle AC repair work of any complexity. The leading Air Conditioning Fort Lauderdale Company maintains that currently their main focus is to offer services that could be ideal for the preparation for the summer season. At the same time, customers can seek regular repair and maintenance services as well advancement and upgradation of their existing AC units.



Moreover, they recommend eco-friendly and energy-saving products to their customers that not only help save them on their energy bills but also prove useful in safeguarding the earth’s environment. One can learn more about their services and the summer offerings by visiting their website http://www.affordableairconditioningbroward.com/ .



About Abraham AC Heating Services, Inc.

Abraham AC & Heating Services is a trusted company offering Air Conditioning Unit Sales, Installation and Repair services to a number of families in Florida. They are the leading AC repair company in Florida offering their outstanding quality and highly affordable Air Conditioning, Heating and Heat Pump unit sales, installations, repairs and maintenance services. They provide the very highest levels of services at exceptional pricing to each and every customer.



For Media Contact:

Adam Soliman

Abraham AC Heating Services, Inc

1568 North East 34 Street

Oakland Park, FL 33334

(954) 210-4190

Email: contact@affordableairconditioningbroward.com

http://www.affordableairconditioningbroward.com/