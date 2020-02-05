Global Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2020-2024
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market
The global Trusted Platform Module (TPM) market is valued at 87.48 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 97.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.13% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Trusted Platform Module (TPM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Trusted Platform Module (TPM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Key Players of Global Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market =>
Infineon Technologies
Nuvoton
STMicroelectronics
Nationz
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Rest of World
Segment by Type
TPM 1.2
TPM 2.0
Segment by Application
Desktop computer
Laptop
Automotive
Server
Tablet
