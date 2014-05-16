Trusted Team of Psychology Professionals Offers Services in Downtown and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Connolly Counseling & Assessment, a full service therapy and assessment center, is inviting individuals and families in Downtown Los Angeles and West Los Angeles to experience and benefit from their outstanding range of psychological services. The practice is made up of licensed,certified, and experienced professionals who can assure that clients acquire the kind of service and treatment that they need.



Located in 633 West Fifth St., Suite 26067, Los Angeles, CA, and 2001 S. Barrington Ave., West Los Angeles, CA, the centers Downtown LA office and West LA cater to clients regardless of age, gender, and status. They offer services for individuals, couples, families, and groups. Clients can benefit from a personalized assessment approach as the practitioners ensure that everything—from evaluation to therapy—is designed to suit an individual's problem or condition.



Furthermore, they also have counselors that specialize in chemical dependency and behavioral issues, among other psychological conditions. The practice also provides testing and assessment that can be utilized for different purposes.



The practitioners at Connolly Counseling are also capable of facilitating presentations and workshops that can be organized to enhance the psychological knowledge of concerned and involved entities and individuals. Moreover, they also provide private practice consultations for people who wish to receive assessment and therapy in a one-on-one basis.



Spearheaded by Dr. Bob Connolly, a certified member of the Psychology Today as one of the most reliable practices in the US, particularly in California.



Individuals, couples, and families who are looking forward to learning how psychological assessment and therapy can help improve their lives and relationships are encouraged to call or visit Connolly Counseling & Assessment's Downtown LA and West LA offices. They can also learn more about the center's services by visiting www.ConnollyCounseling.com today.



About Connolly Counseling & Assessment

Connolly Counseling & Assessment is a practice that offers a wide range of psychological services. Serving the Southern California region, they cater to individuals, couples, and families through their offices in Downtown Los Angeles, West Los Angeles, Claremont, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. Led by Dr. Bob Connolly, a licensed psychologist, the center is composed of a team of experienced and certified professionals.



Media Contact:

Contact person: Dr. Bob Connolly - Licensed Psychologist/Executive Director

Addresses:

2001 S. Barrington Ave., West Los Angeles, CA

633 West Fifth St., Suite 26067, Los Angeles, CA,



Contact Email Address: drbob@connollycounseling.com

Contact Number: +1-626-768-1083 ext. 1 and 8

Website: http://www.connollycounseling.com/