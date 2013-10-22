TrustedDebian.com Offers Multiple Discount Codes for Award Winning Cloud Backup Provider Carbonite

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- TrustedDebian.com, a website dedicated in providing numerous discount coupons and promotional codes, has recently published discount codes for cloud backup service provider Carbonite. Carbonite is a company whose popularity is quickly rising and is projected to soon become a premier cloud backup provider for homes and businesses.



Carbonite recently received the 2013 Stevie® Award for excellence in customer service. The company realizes that the service they are providing is crucial for all of their customers and they are responsible for storing very important and sensitive data. To ensure that their consumers can access these vital files without facing any difficulties, Carbonite has developed a highly effective customer service structure which was recognized and awarded by the Stevie® Awards.



TrustedDebian.com is currently offering various promo codes for Carbonite home and business plans. One Carbonite offer code enables all new customers to avail up to 17% discount. Free trials of the service both for home and business plans are also available via TrustedDebian.com.



Apart from providing exclusive discounts, the website has also published brief and straight forward reviews of the product or service offered by the companies. These reviews guide the potential customers to make an informed decision and to completely comprehend with what they are purchasing.



TrustedDebian.com has provided many promo codes and coupons for internet and mobile networks as well. These discounts can help customers take advantage of substantial savings.



Discount codes for Verizon, Sprint and Comcast are all currently being offered by TrustedDebian.com. Interested individuals can view these deals and various other offers by visiting the site.



About TrustedDebian.com

TrustedDebian.com is one of the leading websites that provides discount coupons and promotional codes. Through the online platform, http://trusteddebian.com/, the numerous coupons and promo codes for leading product and service providers can be viewed. Currently the website is focusing on offering exclusive discounts for broadband and mobile network companies and online service providers.



For more information about Carbonite Offer Code, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of trusteddebian.com, please email to support@trusteddebian.com.