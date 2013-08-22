TrustedDebian.org Releases Incredible Deals and Promo Codes for Comcast Cable

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Comcast is one of the oldest and most popular cable television providers in the United States. It was originally started in 1963 in Tupelo, MS. In the last 50 years it has grown to become not only an incredibly successful cable company, but also a home communications giant, offering Internet and home phone plans in addition to cable television services.



One Comcast related site that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is TrustedDebian.org, a technology discount website. The site has long enjoyed a reputation as one of the most generous discount websites on the Internet, and it has recently come into further prominence by releasing a selection of incredible Comcast deals.



The deals aren’t just for their cable television service; they also cover Comcast’s communication bundles that include cable, home phone and Internet access. The discounts are incredibly generous, offering new subscribers a substantial cash back incentive.



These offers are extremely easy to claim. New customers simply sign up for the service using special promotional codes or links on the TrustedDebian.org website, and they can easily obtain the cash back from there using a simple process that Comcast have instituted for this purpose. The deals are completely free to access.



A spokesperson for the site said: “These days, most people have some kind of communications bundle in their home that encompasses a TV subscription, home phone service and Internet access. All of these services tend to come from the same business, so it makes financial sense for both the customer and the company to sell and buy these services in one unit. Comcast is one company that offers this service. We run a website that offers visitors incredible deals on various products and services, and one of the companies that we’re currently working with is Comcast. We’ve arranged to host some incredible Comcast cash back offers on our site for their communications bundles. We believe that it really is the best value way to obtain Comcast’s services.”



About TrustedDebian.org

TrustedDebian.org is a website that gives away a plethora of special offers, deals and discount coupons for a range of well known products and services. The website is regularly updated with new deals.



For more information please visit http://TrustedDebian.org