Trustworthy, Legitimate Source of Work at Home Income

Winfield, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Despite popular belief, not all work at home opportunities are scams. To the contrary, there are thousands of openings available for those with an entrepreneurial spirit, children at home or other circumstances that make earning a living from a home office ideal. These legitimate opportunities can be difficult to find however. That is where Shaun's vision for Little Ticket to Wealth and Cash620.com begins.



“Little Ticket to Wealth's purpose is two-fold,” said work at home business inovator, Shaun Mars. “There are several trustworthy websites and blogs that provide work at home job leads or home business information. These sites are not always visible to those starting their research. Instead, they come across scam after scam and may never find the great opportunities that are available. I want to bring these sites to the forefront. This is a system that will promote and support the work at home community as a whole – bloggers and those seeking an income from home.”



Mars knows the struggles of someone seeking trustworthy information about opportunities to earn an income at home. He was one. He was able to connect with valid sources and has been an online business owner since 2000. He also provides a very popular solution to online wealth to others on his home business website, http://www.cash620.com.



Little Ticket to Wealth's online opportunity event will officially take place April, 20, 2013 at http://www.cash620.com, though the site will be available to newcomers year-round. It will feature an honest, to goodness online lead generation process for all to marvel at. Visitors will find a short introductory video featuring the site’s owner and the type of information available on their site. Those interested can sign up to receive specific information and occasional news from the work at home community.



