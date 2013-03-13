Truth About Abs Exposed - Unlock Secrets on How to Get Rock Hard Abs

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- The secret to a lean body and flat belly is unleashed in The Truth About Abs, an exercise guide and workout program formulated by Micheal Geary. A certified nutritionist, physical trainer and weight loss guru with reputable success and experience in the field of weight loss programs, Micheal Geary has shared his eating and workout secrets for a healthier, smarter individual in an Ebook packed with hope for weight conscious people.



The author is of the view that there is no magic pill to get rid of those extra inches of fat. Every dollar spent on weight loss supplements fail to show good results until and unless the user puts in his or her efforts with a combined balanced diet and exercise plan. Shunning ab exercising machines, he said that with the right education of cardio exercises coupled with a many secrets in his Ebook, men and women everywhere will succeed in achieving their dream of a lean and slim body.



Most crash diets don't work because people train their bodies to consume lesser amount of calories. Although the body loses a few extra pounds for a temporary period of time, the long term results involve the body becoming used to consuming less and the metabolic rates drop down. This makes the process of food digestion slower than before and the weight stops reducing. Since some ill planned calorie-counted diets do not fulfill the body's needs for fatty food every once in a while, the body sends signals to the brain and the person begins to feel hungry and crave for food.



The Truth About Abs reviews call this program an innovative and creative approach to workouts. Cardio exercises, like running on the treadmill is one such exercise that tends to become monotonous for exercisers. Author Micheal Geary has used his creative approach and broke the exercise into 4 minute intervals with different pace of speed covered each minute. The exercise is repeated for 20 minutes for an intense cardio workout without running miles like a rodent in a lab experiment. And the best part is, the workout burns more calories than regular cardio exercise.



About The Truth About Abs

The Truth About Abs is an authentic Ebook, certified to give dramatic weight loss results for rock hard abs and a chiseled lean body. Adults and teenagers everywhere has benefited from this guide and are singing accolades of the successful results they reaped all thanks to 147 pages full of weight loss tips, techniques and expert advice.



