Truth About Abs - How to Burn Belly Fat Fast

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- One of the world’s prestigious fitness trainers, Mike Geary has recently released his new and reliable fat loss program, Truth About Abs, through which individuals will be able to discover surprising fat burning foods, unique workouts that burn stomach fat efficiently and various motivation and mindset techniques that will ultimately attain them a permanent and a leaner fat-free stomach.



Mike Geary is a Certified Nutrition Specialist and a Certified Personal Trainer (CPT), specializing in body fat reduction strategies and functional strength and power training. He is the owner and author of TruthAboutAbs.com and several other fitness and health websites. His internationally best-selling electronic book, The Truth About Six Pack Abs, has currently been ranked as no.1 Abdominals e-book of the world, by clickbank.com with over 539,000 readers in 163 countries to date.



Interested individuals will also have a chance to subscribe for free at Mike’s website to his online fitness newsletter, Lean Body Fitness Secrets E-zine that’s originally worth $47. Plus as a thanks for signing up, the individuals will also be able to download four additional bonuses that include Mike’s brand new electronic report ‘5 Foods that Kill Stomach Fat (and 2 Foods to Stop Eating)’, his most reliable electronic fitness plan ‘Training and Nutrition Insider Secrets for a Lean Body’ that contains loads of lean-body tips that are highly capable in melting away stubborn stomach fat, a personalized Metabolic Rate Calculator that takes an individual’s personal characteristics and level of physical activity into account to determine his metabolic rate and five of his innovative hard-body workout routines that will take his workouts to a new level and can be done at home. The members will further receive a brand new complimentary E-zine mailed to them every week, that will give them cutting-edge fitness tips, enabling them to develop a lean chiseled body they have always dreamed of, for totally free of cost.



Alex Miller, a reader of Truth About Abs from the United Kingdom writes,



“Up until about 2 years ago, I used to train a lot, running and lifting weights in the gym, 3-4 times per week, each session about 2+ hours. I was getting stronger and stronger and my distance running was improving a lot but I could never shift the fat, no matter how hard I tried.



I then came across TruthAboutAbs and Mike Geary online and that's when everything changed. I changed my running workouts completely and started doing his style of interval training instead and combined this with his unusual workout plans for weights (which are amazing by the way). I now spend half the time in the gym (3 x 1 hours per week) and get at least 3-5x better results.



I'm now 8.7% body fat whereas 2 years ago I was 14-15%. At one point, I weighed 203 pounds, now I weigh 168 pounds and have never been in better shape. Thank you so much Mike!”



Truth About Six Pack Abs is fully loaded with credible stomach fat loss techniques that has enthralled the people around the world. They have discovered real fat loss results and leaner stomachs within weeks. The program is efficiently designed with highly efficacious workout techniques and nutritious diet plans that help in muscle building and melting away excess belly fat while excluding the traditional use of bogus fat burning pills and useless abs belts or gadgets.



For more information interested folks may visit the official website.



About Secret Fatloss System

Secret Fatloss System provides unbiased and in-depth reviews of health, fitness, and weight loss products. Truth About Abs review is the latest addition to the list.



Media Contact:



Name: Ana Spencer

Location: Los Angeles, CA