Truth About Causes of Cellulite and Its Effective Removal Method by Joey Atlas

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- The main cause of cellulite is still not known, however, some researchers claims that it can be genetic or can cause due to lack of exercise or not including fruits in daily diet. It is a well know fact that there is no magic way to make those ugly skin dimples disappear. According to experienced dietician and renowned personal trainers, the best and effective way to remove cellulite is through exercise. It is reported that there are now special type of workouts specifically designed for removing body cellulites.



Joey Atlas new fitness program known as Truth About Cellulite seems to be getting positive reviews from its customers. People who have started with the program have reported that they have already started seeing changes on their body. Atlas is a well known fitness trainer ad his fitness program was written after carefully dealing with different type of women cellulite problems. He says that his exercise are tried and tested and works effectively in removing cellulites. He also warned customers from using expensive cellulite creams, as these kinds of treatments are for temporary purpose or may not show any improvement.



Atlas reported that in The Truth About Cellulite, he used a special technique called Synergistic Muscle Layer Stimulation (Symulast). This technique works in removing cellulite completely and revealing a smoother and toned skin in few weeks. Cellulite appears when muscle atrophy leaves the skin and stops providing support. It is more prominent on the lower body such as bum, legs, thigh, and hips.



With more people having less time to go to the gym, Truth About Cellulite comes handy as people can exercise at their own house. It does not require any equipment and only includes body movements. Customers are made to work out only three times a week for about 20 minutes. For more information please go to http://learnthetruthaboutcellulite.com/



About learnthetruthaboutcellulite.com

This website provides information about Truth About Cellulite by Joey Atlas. Interested customers can also download the fitness program from this page.



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