Truth About Protein Review: How Much Protein to Increase Muscle Mass?

Truth About Protein is a new comprehensive guide released to help people who want firmer abs or bigger biceps. Besides exercise, dieters need proper nutrition to keep their muscles strong and healthy. As they have a greater muscle mass, the more calories they burn, not to mention it as important that they have healthy muscles prevent the risk of diabetes or osteoporosis. To keep their muscles healthy and strong people need proper nutrition. In this Truth About Protein Review page people will found out more information about what to eat for their working muscles, such as the amount of food they need and when they should eat.



Proteins are the basis of life, serving as the construction material of the body and ensure its proper functioning. Unfortunately, even many athletes show a crass ignorance to the protein, not knowing even foods that have protein content. In terms of quality, proteins are contained in lean meat (turkey, chicken, beef, fish) in eggs as well as dairy products with low fat (milk, cheese, cheese). Most adults should consume about 56 grams of protein, as is the daily recommended amount, according to Donald Layman, a professor of nutrition at the University of Illinois. And the benefits do not just end in the muscles, proteins keep hunger at bay and prevent obesity, diabetes and heart disease.



But how many proteins do people need? They must get on scale and be honest with themselves in terms of exercise and training they make. Athletes need 0.77 grams of protein daily for every pound of weight, according to Mark Tarnopolsky from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. That's 139 grams for a 81.5 kg man, who train intensively. Those who exercise 5 or more times per week, every half an hour or more, need 0.55 grams per pound of total weight. Those limited to 3 to 5 times per week, every 45 minutes, up to an hour need 0.45 grams of protein for each pound of weight. This means that a type of less than 80 pounds will need 80 grams of protein daily.



People who are trying to lose weight should be aware that proteins are crucial. The smaller the number of calories, the more should come from proteins. They have to raise the protein content from 0.45 to 0.68 grams per pound of their total weight to keep their muscle mass. And no, excess protein will not affect their kidneys, make sure American nutritionists. But consuming more than is necessary will not bring extra benefits. It will not hurt, but neither will help them burn more calories or to have the extra energy, says Dr. Tarnopolsky.



To strengthen and increase muscle mass the body needs protein. 60-70% of all proteins in the body are found in muscle tissue. So, if people do not provide enough protein, the body will start and take it from the muscle, which will slow down the metabolic rate, and then it will reduce the strength and endurance and prevent muscle growth. Protein is vital for muscle repair and formation of new lesions. Because muscles can grow, people need to consume more protein than use.



The best sources of protein are: chicken breast, turkey breast, fish (particularly rich in omega-3 such as salmon, tuna, trout and sardines canned), shellfish, eggs, lean red meat, dairy products with low fat (especially ricotta, tofu).



Dieters have to keep in mind that if they start doing exercise they will burn calories, so they must eat enough if they don't want to lose muscle mass. Therefore, they should consume more protein than use. The body can store carbohydrates, but can not store protein. They also need to keep in mind that their muscles do not grow during exercise, but afterwards, when they recover. That is when the body relax, especially during sleep. It is necessary to know this to properly plan the time to eat protein.



So to help muscle growth, protein should be eaten at every meal. But especially after exercise and before bedtime, when muscle growth occurs.



Another important aspect is frequent meals. Professional athletes eat up to eight meals a day. Also, nutritionists advice is to eat every three hours. It is not heavy meal, just enough to give dieters power through three hours. When they eat more, the body does not need all the nutrients that provide them and then stores them as fat. Eating smaller meals more often and give them exactly how the body needs at the moment. So the muscles will develop faster and the body will store less fat.



