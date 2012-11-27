Truth and Humility: New Romance Suspense Novel Proves the Ultimate Power of Truth

McLouth, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- J. A. Dennam is already well known for her creativity, having enjoyed a long and fruitful career as a painter of Western art. However, having recently made the decision to further pursue her deep-rooted passion for writing, Dennam has delivered a compelling and ground-breaking new novel.



In fact, ‘Truth and Humility’ has all of the facets of a perfect best-seller.



Synopsis:



“For over a century, two families have fought, shot, kidnapped, hung, burned, stolen from and accused one another. Danny Bennett knows that most of what keeps her family feuding with the Cahill clan is baseless accusations from both parties, but that doesn’t keep her from taking sides. After all, when her fun-loving brother, Derek – the person she idolizes the most – has been accused of murder, her loyalties lay solidly with him. But her loyalty to her chosen future is what she puts first when she applies for a dangerous job in order to pay for her college education.



Accustomed to living on the edge, Danny welcomes a good challenge...until she realizes she has unwittingly landed herself in the bowels of the enemy camp and fallen prey to her brother’s accuser. Driven by hatred, Austin Cahill knows exactly what to do with the Bennett girl who saunters onto his jobsite under false pretenses: use her as a weapon against her brother, the man he holds responsible for his fiancé’s fatal drowning. Derek Bennett must pay for his crimes, but Austin must coax a confession out of him first. His plan to “own” Derek’s beloved baby sister should break the man, but he soon discovers a much bigger obstacle...his burgeoning desire for Danny.



When Derek comes for her, will Austin be prepared to let her go in exchange for the truth? Will his quest for vengeance destroy the woman he’s grown to care for? Or will it be the truth that brings them all down?”



As the author explains, “Truth and Humility” actually marks her third published work.



“For over twenty years, I have been ensconced in my career as a painter of Western art. In the meantime, however, I have managed to complete three novels,” says Dennam.



Continuing, “I believe ‘Truth and Humility’ has the potential of becoming a best-selling novel. It strongly projects the consequence of our assumptions, the devastation of our losses, the vulnerability of our hearts and the value of our humility. The characters are fun and easy to identify with despite the grim back-story and there is an endearing counterbalance between the laughs and the tears.”



With so much literary success on her hands, Dennam remains confident that her decision to embark on a writing career was a risk worth taking.



“The recent decision to forgo my fine art career in lieu of a writing career was a simple one. My passion for writing far outshines all other passions and I have only just begun to build my list of achievements by entering writing contests, joining local writer’s groups and becoming a member of the Romance Writers of America,” she adds.



As a full-time Wife and Mother to four beautiful children, Dennam is diligently weaving her literary plans around her existing busy schedule. With the promise that more works are in the making, her fans are eagerly awaiting the next release from Kansas’ newest star.



In the meantime ‘Truth and Humility’, published by CreateSpace, is available for purchase directly from Amazon: http://amzn.to/QGE3F3



For more information, please follow the author on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/J-A-Dennam/303862976337683?ref=hl



J. A. Dennam resides in a small Kansas town with her husband and four children. She shares many passions for the arts including literary arts, fine arts, culinary arts and music. Storytelling has been a part of her life since childhood, when insomnia forced a young girl of six into counting popcorn on the ceiling in the dead of night. Confessing her problem to her older sister, the two girls decided to tell each other stories to entice sleep; however, the inevitable snore always tore through her sister’s nose before she could utter the words ‘Once Upon A Time.’ So, the stories began to flow in silence, her imagination taking her to quiet, private places so enthralling, the trick was suddenly to stay awake.



Each night, she went to bed anticipating the continuation of the adventure that had been interrupted by sleep the previous night. Soon, insomnia was no longer a problem and the stories would sometimes take months to complete. Those habits carried on to adulthood until the need to purge her stories demanded she put them in print. Her fascination with romance, fast cars and adventure films is what structures her stories today, making Romantic Suspense the genre she was simply born to write.