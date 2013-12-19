Truth of Addiction Helps Smokers to Kick the Habit Long-Term

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- There are many reasons to stop smoking as well as many methods to help you quit. There are “stop smoking” pills and hypnosis. There are also e cigarettes and other natural ways to quit tobacco. However, some of these methods seem to have little impact and may not be completely safe. The Truth of Addiction program uses a completely different approach to stop smoking.



The Truth Of Addiction program is an evidence-based and data-driven program that gives tips and helpful advice to stop smoking. It is not just a program for smoking, but can also be effective for many addictions.



According to A. Scott Roberts, a reputable addiction specialist, addiction is largely misunderstood and mistreated. A. Scott Roberts assures that individuals dealing with addiction can manage their addictions long-term by using methods that are based on science and driven by evidence.



The expensive nicotine patches or e cigarettes only cover up the problem and does not help the addict to properly manage their addiction or help them to develop proper coping skills when cravings hit. Using evidence-based methods to quit smoking enables the smoker to manage their cravings and urges long-term.



Using techniques that are based on evidence

Specializing in addiction treatment, A. Scott Roberts compiled certain techniques to help anyone kick the habit and replace destructive behaviors with positive ones. The benefits of quitting smoking are numerous, but A. Scott Roberts doesn't believe that just quitting smoking, or smoking less frequently is enough. He believes that having long-term success will require the smoker to change their thought processes and replenish depleted neurotransmitters in the brain caused by smoking.



Using evidence-based tips for quitting smoking

According to A. Scott Roberts, addiction causes depleted and malfunctioning neurotransmitters in the brain and nutrition can restore these depleted neurotransmitters. Mindfulness-based cognitive therapy is another method to help manage intrusive thoughts to use. Cognitive therapy teaches the individual how to manege cravings and eliminate the urge to smoke.



This program comes with an eBook, audio training and videos to help the user step-by-step through the process of eliminating urges and cravings so that smokers can break free from this destructive habit.



The Truth of Addiction program could be considered the most effective evidence-based and data-driven program on the internet. Created by A. Scott Roberts, an addiction specialist and researcher and has received hundreds of positive testimonials from happy clients all over the world. This program does require some effort but it promises to be the most effective option for quitting smoking and can assist in other addiction problems.

To learn more about this information, visit the Truth Of Addiction Program Here.



About A. Scott Roberts

Author and Creator of the Truth Of Addiction program. He is a former addiction sufferer, holds a A. S. in Business, a B.S. In Psychology and M.S. Studies in Rehabilitation Counseling.



Contact Us:

A. Scott Roberts

http://www.truthofaddiction.com

Truth Of Addiction

info@truthofaddiction.com

3904 Central Avenue, Suite A Cheyenne, Wy 82001



Media Contact:

Cecelia N. Davis

cacelia.n.davis677@gmail.com

360-524-4437