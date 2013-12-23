Truth of Addiction Review - an Addict's Recovery Guide to Help Heal Families

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Truth Of Addiction is a program that helps individuals and families resolve common addiction problems through evidence-based methods. It gives addicts a gleam of faith that recovery is possible through scientifically proven methods. Truth Of Addiction was created by A. Scott Roberts, a former addiction sufferer.



A. Scott Roberts is the author and creator of the Truth Of Addiction System and believes that success in recovery needs to be approached from a scientific angle. He notes that the majority of recovery programs lead to high recidivism rates and are ineffective treatment options because they are not based on scientific data or evidence



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Addiction affects the individual and families and can be very taxing. Most families end up in turmoil when addiction is present. It can cause depression and can completely disable a person emotionally. Luckily, A. Scott Roberts teaches evidence-based practices and gives scientific references in his book about what techniques are proven to work.



Truth Of Addiction system



A. Scott Roberts explains that many of the conventional methods of addiction are not very effective and that this fact is becoming recognized on a national level. He provides evidence of lesser-known techniques that bring about a solution to nearly all addiction problems.



Using scientifically based solutions to addiction, A. Scott Roberts believes, is very necessary. Using solutions based on scientific evidence can help someone with addiction, can show them how to recover from addiction and can show family members how to help an addict.



The benefits of using the Truth Of Addiction system is that it is based on research and is 100 percent safe and natural. The methods described in the Truth Of Addiction system are based on scientific data from medical journals which really boost the validity of the program. The methods are easy to customize to each person and improvements can be made in as little as a few weeks.



About Truth Of Addiction

The Truth Of Addiction System includes many materials to help the addict and their families to understand what addiction really is and what scientific approaches yield the best result. There are audio and visual materials included in the program that guide the addict, or loved one, step by step through the process. This program appears to be a great help to anyone that has an addiction.



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Cecelia N. Davis

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3904 Central Avenue, Suite A Cheyenne, Wy 82001

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