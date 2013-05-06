Truthdig Is a 2013 Webby Award Winner in Politics

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- The Webby Award, hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, further validates the small, but tenacious news website Truthdig, whose mission is to “drill beneath the headlines.” The win for best politics website was particularly significant in an election year.



Although Truthdig is considered progressive in nature, it features voices that support a variety of political positions, from liberal to libertarian. Truthdig has shown that it’s not afraid to challenge authority and power, something best exemplified by the fact that its lead columnist, Chris Hedges, is currently suing the Obama administration over the indefinite detention provision of the National Defense Authorization Act. This year Truthdig was also the first to publish an open letter by paralyzed veteran Tomas Young to former President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney condemning them for leading the country into the Iraq War.



”Our contributors thoroughly report their stories, but if there is an injustice being done, we will not cloak ourselves in journalistic neutrality," Truthdig Publisher Zuade Kaufman explained in a recent interview with Live Encounters magazine. "We uncover wrongful acts, expose hypocrisy and give voice to the otherwise unheard. We don’t consider passion on the part of our writers to be an enemy of accuracy.”



Live Encounters editor and publisher Mark Ulyseas said, “There comes a time in one’s life when nothing matters more than the truth. I thought, vainly, that I was alone until I came across Truthdig and recognized a fellow traveler!"



To learn more about why Kaufman and Editor-in-Chief Robert Scheer created Truthdig and how its work distinguishes it from other news websites, read this month's cover story interview in Live Encounters.



About Truthdig

Truthdig, which features original reports, interviews, columns, videos and political cartoons from some of the most influential voices of our time, will be honored at the Webby Awards ceremony on May 21 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.