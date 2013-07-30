Try Before You Buy a Huge Success for Flexible AGV Maker Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Seegrid, maker of robotic industrial trucks announced free demonstrations onsite of material handing operations. The WalkThruThenWork and RideThruThenWork flexible technology allows Seegrid to demonstrate robotic industrial trucks at manufacturing facilities. This is the only flexible AGV on the market today.



During the demonstration leaders will identify robotic applications, train a robot, and put the robot to work at their manufacturing facility. Manufacturing leaders considering automation for their operation and can link here for a demonstration: http://info.seegrid.com/free-robot-demo.



Seegrid provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided robotic industrial trucks to the material handling industry. Seegrid is changing the way goods are moved in manufacturing and distribution environments.



Vision-guided automated guided vehicles do not require specialized engineering; they are affordable and deliver a quick return on investment. Because vision-guided AGVs are built-off familiar industrial truck platforms and utilize cameras for navigation, they can be shipped in days and installed in hours. The simplicity and flexibility of vision-guided automated guided vehicles allow facility employees to make changes as necessary. Maintenance on a vision-guided AGV can be performed by an in-house maintenance department or authorized partner.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



