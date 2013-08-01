Try Smash Leawo DVD Creator for Burning ISO Files to DVD Easily

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- For a very long time, people have been searching for the most effective way to burn an ISO file to DVD disc. But they can hardly find any simple and professional software to fulfill their needs. To satisfy people's needs, Leawo Software, the renowned multimedia solution provider, just highlighted its upgraded new DVD Creator for burning ISO files to DVD directly. People who are troubled by a long-term hassle of burning ISO to DVD can turn to this useful tool for help.



An ISO file is a disc image and a copy of an entire data CD, DVD or Blu-ray disc. The whole contents of a disc can be perfectly represented in a single ISO file. It is widely known that the ISO file itself is not that useful unless it can be opened, assembled and used. In generally, the most common way to make full use of an ISO file is to burn the ISO file to DVD disc. And the most satisfactory point is that when you burn a DVD from an ISO file, the new DVD disc will have the same folders, files, and properties as the original disc.



People may have gotten many ISO files either downloaded from websites or created from discs. It is a good choice for people to burn them to blank DVD discs for effective use. However, when browsing through the internet, people will find only a few ISO burners like Free ISO Burner, CDBurnerXP, ImgBurn, etc. available in the market, and frustration is that many of these programs lack user-friendly interface, cool features for burning ISO to DVD disc, or fast burning speed. And sometimes people have to make sure that these programs don't install any other bundled programs on computer.



Leawo DVD Creator is the newly upgraded professional tool that can serve as an effective ISO burner. It surpasses above mentioned programs to burn ISO file to DVD disc with amazing speed and easy performance. This smash hit ISO to DVD creator from Leawo hides all unnecessary procedures and people only need a few clicks to complete the whole ISO to DVD burning process. Its fresh interface is just user-oriented for everyone and all kinds of ISO files including data ISO, movie ISO, etc. will be easily burned to DVD disc without any quality loss. The most eye-catching feature of this smart DVD creator is that it equips with flexible burning engine options (StarBurn or Cdrtools) and endows people the ability to select specific burning engine to complete the task. People can check the step-by-step guide to get to know how to burn ISO to DVD here.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a renowned multimedia software provider, dedicated to providing the first-class software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from DVD Creator, DVD Ripper, Video Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Player, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, iTransfer and Date Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. For more information, please visit http://www.leawo.com/.