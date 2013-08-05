Try the Matchless Wool Carpet Cleaning Services by Oxygenie

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Oxy-genie provides exemplary wool cleaning services and mattress cleaning services to its clients in Calgary, Bragg Creek, Strathmore, Black Diamond, High River, Cochrane, Chestermere and Airdrie. They are offering mobile cleaning services to all of their regular and new customers ensuring thorough and safe on the spot dry cleaning of upholstery, carpets and mattresses.



Home owners, as well as office owners, love to embellish their places with carpets, area rugs and furniture. However, with time and usage, these things are bound to get dulled and ruined to an extent. Oxygenie promises to bring back that sparkle and life back into the things while using safe and environment friendly washing and cleaning solutions.



This ecofriendly cleaning service provider guarantees same day completion of task; so even if you are an owner of an office building, you do not have to worry about halting the work of your employees or delaying your meetings with clients because of carpet or upholstery cleaning services.



Oxygenie, are the cleaning masters of not only simple or synthetic carpets, they also specialize in wool carpet cleaning services. Woolen carpets are a whole new ball game and have to be treated completely differently from other carpets. Woolen carpets are enemies with water therefore special care has to be given while delivering wool cleaning services. But not to worry because their high-tech machinery, coupled with safe and green cleaning agents takes care of everything.



Not only do the woolen carpets remain protected, Oxy-genie rug cleaning services also guarantees the protection of the environment in which you breathe in. With the use of their safe cleaning agents, there isn’t a greasy or wet residue on the carpets or in the air. With the process known as Oxygenation, the air is left full of fresh oxygen to breathe.



The mattress cleaning services are no different and the mattresses are dealt in the very same manner as other upholstered items, carpets and rugs. With powerful suction machines available, Oxygenie is able to dry clean the mattresses ensuring that all bed bugs and dust mites have vanished. These little pests can easily become the cause of allergies, asthma, eczema, depression and even insomnia. These plus the stains and odors that develop over time can be effectively removed by the mattress cleaning services.



Both mattress cleaning services and wool area rug cleaning services are unparalleled and therefore in time of need, only Oxygenie Cleaning Services should be entrusted.



