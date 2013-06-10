Try Wondershare Dr. Fone for Recovering Lost Contacts from Samsung Galaxy Note

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- The Samsung Galaxy Note has become very popular and a number of people use the same. There are certain common problems faced by Samsung Galaxy Note phone users related to accidental contacts’ deletion. Wondershare has currently introduced a new software tool named “Wondershare Dr.Fone” for android application based phone users. Wondershare as a company has been quite innovative in launching this new tool which helps users to recover the entire contact files lost due to accidental deletion.



The company owner says, "Wondershare Dr.Fone for Android" is a very useful tool for Samsung Galaxy contacts recovery".contacts recovery”. Apart from retrieving contacts from the phone, users can utilize this tool in recovering other files like photo, videos and messages as well. By logging in to the website, users can understand in detail the specific steps involved to recover contacts from Samsung galaxy phone. It is also possible for users to download the free trial version of this software recovery tool from the website.



Users need to follow a detailed process in initiating the recovery option attached with this tool. The first step requires users to connect the phone with the computer. After the phone gets detected with the computer a main program window will be displayed giving certain options. Users need to select the option “Enable USB Debugging” as a second step of recovery. This will include different devices based on specific Android IOS versions and users need to choose the specific option with regard to debugging initiation. The third step will be to scan the phone. “The program must analyze the Samsung Galaxy device first, before the actual scanning process starts, says the company official.



It is very essential for users to check the battery percentage of their phone before the scanning process begins. The device gives a preview of the whole list of deleted contacts found in Galaxy Note. Users need to click on the “Contacts” option on the left side of the window. A thorough search can be conducted in the recovered file for the specific lost contacts and click on “Recover” button which will help users to save them on the computer. More details about this professional contacts recovery tool is available at http://www.wondershare.com/disk-utility/recover-contacts-from-samsung-galaxy.html



Wondershare has launched a software recovery solution which enables auto recovery of lost contacts from Samsung Galaxy Note. Users are offered a unique opportunity to recover the lost contacts from phone by conducting some quick and easy steps. Wondershare Dr.Fone is a truly a professional data recovery software tool which supports backup facility for certain versions of android application based phone.



