TryAcupuncture.org Launches Blog Targeting Health Consumers

Teaneck, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- TryAcupuncture.org continues to educate the public about the value of receiving acupuncture treatments from fully trained, licensed acupuncturists through its new blog, Weekly Cup of Qi. The blog offers informative, research-based posts concerning the latest news in acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine, the benefits of the ancient practice of healing for a variety of conditions, and healthy living, while illustrating the differences in training among practitioners.



“More than half of the practitioners offering acupuncture in the USA are certified after only receiving 300 hours or less of abbreviated training,” said TryAcupuncture.org and Weekly Cup of Qi founder Elie Goldschmidt, L.Ac.“ He says “licensed acupuncturists, on the other hand, have accrued over 2,000 hours of education in acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine. The general public often has no idea about the vast differences in qualifications.



Weekly Cup of Qi takes a firm stance on the importance of licensed practitioners so that health consumers will receive safe, effective treatments and experience the full benefits.



In addition to advocating the importance of visiting qualified professionals, Weekly Cup of Qi disseminates information on how acupuncture relates to specific conditions, such as osteoarthritis, depression, PMS, and more. Engaging posts concerning celebrity acupuncture fans, studies on the efficacy of acupuncture, and breaking holistic health news, round out the bill. The blog truly offers something for everyone, from licensed practitioners to acupuncture newbies, as evidenced by its nearly 3,000 followers on their Facebook page.



Weekly Cup of Qi combines Eastern and Western philosophies, research, and principles to provide well-rounded, valuable information and insight into acupuncture. Posts often direct readers to educational resources to give them a comprehensive understanding of traditional Chinese medicine, while simultaneously clearing up common misconceptions. Through the blog’s unique approach, TryAcupuncture.org hopes to reach a broad audience and help bring acupuncture into the mainstream.



About TryAcupuncture.org

TryAcupuncture.org is on a mission to educate the public about the benefits of acupuncture and the differences in training among those who offer treatments, preserve the value of licensed practitioners, and connect patients with qualified acupuncturists. The organization offers a directory of pre-screened, hand-selected practitioners who possess a license and have received a master’s degree in traditional Chinese medicine. Potential patients can browse the network to find an acupuncturist in their area, as well as have peace of mind that they will only be connected with fully trained professionals for safe and effective treatments.