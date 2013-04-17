Trying to Get Healthy: Running or Walking?

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Past studies have shown that walking and running provide almost the same reductions in hypertension and depressive symptoms. However a very large, recent American study has released a similar conclusion, and includes coronary heart disease on the list. However, that study actually favors running as the better activity.



To summarize the findings, "those how choose running achieved more than twice the exercise doses as those who choose walking, and given the strong dose-response relationship, higher exercise doses and lower risk factors, promoting more vigorous exercise, are likely to produce greater health benefits," the researchers wrote.



Regardless of which exercise chosen, having the right clothing makes the exercise more comfortable and enjoyable. Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com or http://wholesale.expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com