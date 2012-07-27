Trypophobia.net Launched to Provide a Comprehensive Guide to Trypophobia

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- There are many strange names given to fears that people have. Some of the more common ones include arachnophobia (fear of spiders), claustrophobia (fear of enclosed spaces), and technophobia (fear of technology).



One that’s not heard of so often is trypophobia. In fact it’s so uncommon, that there’s not much information available and it’s not even listed in the dictionary. Trypophobia.net hopes to raise awareness by providing a comprehensive resource on every aspect of trypophobia.



Trypophobia is an irrational fear of holes. In Greek, ‘trypo’ means to punch or drill holes and ‘phobia’ is an irrational fear of something.



Trypophobia.net has an abundance of editorial articles on the phobia, complete with trypophobia pictures to help the reader comprehend the nature of the phobia. Trypophobia.net claim to have the largest gallery of trypophobia pictures on the net.



The editorial content explains the nature of phobias and specifically trypophobia. The article discussing overcoming the phobia is unsurprisingly one of the most visited on the site. The site also attempts to help visitors identify if they suffer with the phobia. Several articles cover living with trypophobia while pursuing a fulfilling life.



The recently opened forum offers a good place for people with trypophobia to talk about their issues and find support and comfort from other people who have the same phobia. The creators of the site belive firmly that giving somewhere to connect with other sufferers is profoundly important.







“I am so relieved to have found this site. My entire life I have been deeply and profoundly repulsed and disturbed by patterns of holes, and I've never been able to adequately describe this problem to anyone. Coupled with my dermatillomania this been very difficult and has left people with the impression that I am flat-out weird. It's very comforting to know that others have this issue.”







“Trypophobia.net has been created to provide people with an informative and useful resource on what trypophobia is and how it can be treated. We’ve recently introduced a chat room and forum on the site which is already buzzing with activity and is a great way for trypophobia sufferers to connect with others with the same condition from around the world.”



