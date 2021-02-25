TTP Financial Compensation Assesses Mis-Sold Pension Claims to Help Individuals Gain Appropriate Compensation

Hampton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- TTP Financial Compensation, one of the UK's leading pension scheme claims managers, assesses mis-sold pension claims to help individuals gain appropriate compensation. The services help members gain pension scheme benefits for individuals who have been provided falsely advised on the pension scheme. The company helps people gain appropriate compensation for pension and investment related claims if people think their pension is not what it should be or think they were misadvised or mis-sold a financial product.



Firstly, the company assesses the potential for people's claims based on the advice they receive regarding a pension scheme. Then, they act on their client's behalf to seek compensation if the original advice is considered inappropriate. Finally, the company conducts the compensation process on a genuine and entirely transparent 'no win / no fee' basis. Individuals that are unsure if they are entitled to make a claim, can call their friendly team for a free and entirely non-committal assessment call.



TTP Financial Compensation is one of the most sought-after mis-sold FSAVC pension scheme claims management firms in the UK. The company has always strived to put the client first and understand the uncertainty that comes with losing retirement savings. Their highly skilled claims team assists their clients throughout the whole claims process. The organisation's claims team provides advice to prospective customers to help them make informed decisions before making a claim.



Talking about their mis-sold FSAVC claims management services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We can review the advice you received and assess the potential for a claim. Act on your behalf to seek compensation should we consider the original advice inappropriate. Conduct the compensation process on a genuine and entirely transparent 'no win / no fee' basis. Our fee is 25% plus VAT i.e. 30% inclusive of VAT, of any redress secured and accepted by clients."



About TTP Financial Compensation

TTP-Financial Compensation is a financial services company and a claims management provider that has been authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority. They have extensive experience, and exceptional success, with mis-sold investment and pension claims. Over the years, we've developed a stress-free claims process and we pride ourselves on guiding our clients to reclaim with as little hassle as possible. Their highly skilled claims team offers an attentive ear throughout all stages of the claims process. They can give individuals advice and guidance based on their experience in finance, banking, insurance and compliance, and have a detailed knowledge of the investment products that are typically mis-sold.



For more information, please visit: https://www.ttp-financial.co.uk/



Contact Details



39 Falcon Rd, Hampton, TW1 2 2RA, GB

Phone: 020 3295 1150