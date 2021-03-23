TTP Financial Compensation Helps Individuals Gain Compensation for Mis-Sold Pension Schemes

Hampton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- People are often misled by other people when it comes to the pension that they are entitled to receive. If an individual was advised to top-up their pension by paying contributions, they were likely on the receiving end of misguided consultancy advice. Instead of paying for the mis-sold financial products, individuals could have paid the contributions straight into their public sector pension scheme and built a substantially bigger retirement fund. For such mis-sold claims, individuals are entitled to appropriate compensation.



TTP Financial Compensation is a well-renowned financial claims manager that helps individuals gain proper compensation for mis-sold pension schemes. The company can help individuals gain appropriate compensation if they think their pension is not what it should be or think they were misadvised or mis-sold a financial product. The company can help reclaim the money people are owed, with a track record of successfully winning hundreds of thousands of pounds in compensation.



Talking about their mis-sold FSAVC claims management services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "If you bought life, savings or pension policies between 1988 and 1996, you may be entitled to compensation. Even if the policies concerned are no longer in force and you consequently have no paperwork relating to them. We can review the advice you received and assess the potential for a claim. Act on your behalf to seek compensation should we consider the original advice inappropriate."



TTP Financial Compensation is one of the most sought-after mis-sold FSAVC pension scheme claims management firms in the UK. The company has always strived to put the client first and understand the uncertainty that comes with losing retirement savings. Their highly skilled claims team assists their clients throughout the whole claims process. The organisation's claims team provides advice to prospective customers to help them make informed decisions before making a claim.



About TTP Financial Compensation

TTP-Financial Compensation is a financial services company and a claims management provider that has been authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority. They have extensive experience, and exceptional success, with mis-sold investment and pension claims. Over the years, we've developed a stress-free claims process and we pride ourselves on guiding our clients to reclaim with as little hassle as possible. Their highly skilled claims team offers an attentive ear throughout all stages of the claims process. They can give individuals advice and guidance based on their experience in finance, banking, insurance and compliance, and have a detailed knowledge of the investment products that are typically mis-sold.



