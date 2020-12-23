TTP Financial Compensation Offers Mis-Sold FSAVC Compensation Claims Management Services to Help Members Gain Pension Scheme Benefits

Hampton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- One of the UK's leading pension scheme claims managers, TTP Financial Compensation offers mis-sold FSAVC (free-standing additional voluntary contribution) compensation claims management services to help members gain pension scheme benefits. They can assist people in receiving compensation for the money they lost and put people in the position they would be in if they had been sold the correct scheme in the first place. The company can help reclaim the money people are owed, with a track record of successfully winning hundreds of thousands of pounds in compensation. Following a genuine and entirely transparent approach, the agency conducts the compensation process on a 'no win / no fee' basis. The agency acts on people's behalf to seek compensation if the original advice is considered inappropriate. Individuals who are unsure if they are entitled to make a claim can call their friendly team for a free and entirely non-committal assessment call.



TTP Financial Compensation is one of the most well-renowned FSAVC pension scheme claims management firms in the UK. The company's highly skilled claims team assists its clients throughout the whole claims process. The organisation has always strived to put the client first and understand the uncertainty that comes with losing retirement savings. The company provides advice to prospective customers to help them make informed decisions before making a claim.



Talking further about their mis-sold FSAVC compensation claims management services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We can review the advice you received and assess the potential for a claim. Act on your behalf to seek compensation should we consider the original advice inappropriate. Conduct the compensation process on a genuine and entirely transparent 'no win / no fee' basis. Our fee is 25% plus VAT i.e. 30% inclusive of VAT, of any redress secured and accepted by clients."



About TTP Financial Compensation

TTP-Financial Compensation is a financial services company and a claims management provider that has been authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority. They have extensive experience, and exceptional success, with mis-sold investment and pension claims. Over the years, we've developed a stress-free claims process and we pride ourselves on guiding our clients to reclaim with as little hassle as possible. Their highly skilled claims team offers an attentive ear throughout all stages of the claims process. They can give individuals advice and guidance based on our experience in finance, banking, insurance and compliance, and have a detailed knowledge of the investment products that are typically mis-sold.



For more information, please visit: https://www.ttp-financial.co.uk/



Contact Details



39 Falcon Rd, Hampton, TW1 2 2RA, GB

Phone: 020 3295 1150