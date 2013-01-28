Tube Refund App Allows Users to Claim Refunds on London Transport Delays

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Tube Refund is one of those little known apps created two years that has a cult following.



It allows to easily claim full refunds on delays to tube, DLR and overground journey.



Not only can one claim refunds while on the delayed journey (assuming there is a connection), it will also track claims, gives tube status updates and sends a weekly reminder of delays to a journey!



That last feature alone makes the app worth its 69p cost and is a huge benefit to the delayed commuter who in their rush to get to work, often forgets to make a claim.



I think we can all agree that there has been a significant improvement in London undergound since the Olympics. However, commuters are still facing numerous tube delays on a weekly basis, and the recent weather this week has only served to highlighted this.



London underground does have a webform on their site where one can also claim a refund for delays to transport in London. However, the app just makes life a lot easier. By pre-filling in most of the form for one the Tube Refund app saves one the hassel and time required to fill out the long form each time you have a tube delay.



Featured on numerous blogs, the Evening Standard, This is Money and other publications, this really is a must have app for any London commuter.



For more information visit their website at http://www.tubeticketrefund.co.uk or download the app on your iphone, blackberry or android phone.