Tubed.com - Discover Thousands of Fun Videos Online of Almost Every Genre Possible

Laurel, ML -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- The online video uploading and sharing sensation has taken the world over by storm. According to statistics, in Google, the world’s leading search engine, optimized video has a 53 x greater chance of ranking on the first results page than any other textual page. There is a vast sea of videos out there in the World Wide Web which makes it difficult for web surfers to narrow down to a particular video of interest they may want to view. Making this tedious task of searching for the perfect video as easy as a piece of cake is the freshly launched online video discovery website called Tubed.com.



Every major international company or brand has realized the treasure trove of opportunities that online videos presents them with as far as reaching out to potential customers is concerned. Since there are so many varied genres in which these videos can be divided, it becomes a very time and effort consuming exercise to search for a particular kind of video unless one knows the exact name. Tubed.com has a list of a variety of genres for people to simply click on and start viewing the funny videos they want to, based on their interest. Remembering complicated and easily forgettable video names and typing them on YouTube manually can now very well be a thing of the past.



The categories of videos that can be viewed on Tubed.com include:



- HUMOR

- MUSIC & DANCE

- COMPUTERS & INTERNET

- TECH & GADGETS

- SOCIETY & CULTURE

- GAMING

- PETS & ANIMALS

- NEWS & MEDIA

- CONSTRUCTION & ARCHITECTURE

- SPORTS & OUTDOORS

- CAREER & EDUCATION

- BUSINESS & INDUSTRY

- DOCUMENTARY

- PEOPLE & LIFESTYLE

- HEALTH & MEDICINE

- ARTS & DESIGN

- SCIENCE & NATURE

- GAMBLING & BETTING

- TRAVEL & PLACES

- MOVIES & ANIMATION

- TV SHOWS

- AUTOS & VEHICLES

- FOOD & DRINK

- CELEBRITIES

- BEAUTY & FASHION

- HISTORY & RELIGION

- HOME & DECOR

- LEGAL & LAW

- DIY & CRAFTS

- FAMILY & KIDS

- PRODUCTS & SHOPPING

- RECREATION & HOBBIES

- WEIRD & SHOCKING

- PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

-ENERGY & GREEN



The reason behind the growing popularity of this trend of online video viewing, sharing and making is that it connects like-minded people in a jiffy from all over the world and gives the much needed comic relief in today’s stressed out times. Apparently, almost 70% of adult internet users have watched or downloaded online videos. Web video has created a characteristic place for itself among the people of the world which has its own identity distinct from TV. The videos have mass appeal and with a website like Tubed.com, it just became more convenient to enjoy the videos one wants without any hassles.



Tubed.com or Tuber.com is a new startup video discovery website. It lets users register through their Facebook, Twitter & Instagram accounts. As a registered user, one can also add videos from YouTube on this website.



Media Contact:

Name: Tubed.com

Website: Tubed.com