New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Size – USD 2.58 Billion in 2019, Industry Growth - CAGR of 4.2%, Industry Trends –Advancements in technology



The global tuberculosis diagnostics market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.58 Billion by 2027 and register a high revenue growth rate during the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing incidence of tuberculosis is a major factor driving growth of the tuberculosis diagnostics market.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, 8.8 million new cases of tuberculosis are found and approximately 2 million deaths are caused by the disease. Resistance to multiple drugs among patients suffering from tuberculosis is another key point of concern.



Rise in initiatives by governments and independent organizations to control the spread of tuberculosis is also contributing to growth of the global tuberculosis diagnostics market. Various organizations are trying to create awareness regarding the infectious disease, especially in underdeveloped countries, to limit the disease spread. over the years due to rapid and reliable results. This limits growth of the global tuberculosis diagnostics market.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3742



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Alere Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Siemens, Hologic Corporation, Cepheid, Hain Lifesciences GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



The COVID-19 Impact:



The global tuberculosis diagnostics market witnessed slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disease affected the entire world and public as well as private organizations were focused on development of testing kits for COVID-19 only. This led to significant shortage in supply of tuberculosis diagnostic kits. However, with the pandemic under control to a certain extent, public as well as private organizations have started focusing on other diseases as well, including tuberculosis.



Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest



Latent tuberculosis is not contagious, unlike active tuberculosis. Countries with high prevalence of tuberculosis have a higher percentage of latent tuberculosis patients. The need to test latent tuberculosis drives demand for tuberculosis diagnostics. This factor in turn boosts market growth.



Nucleic acid testing of tuberculosis provides a higher level of accuracy. Developed regions have high demand for nucleic acid testing. Advancements in for Tuberculosis diagnostic and rise in commercialization of nucleic acid testing are factors driving growth of the segment.



The hospitals end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global tuberculosis diagnostics market in 2019. The large number of admissions of tuberculosis patients in hospitals is fueling growth of the hospitals segment.



The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global tuberculosis diagnostics market in 2019, owing to increase in healthcare budgets by governments of developing economies in the region, including India.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3742



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global tuberculosis diagnostics market on the basis of disease stage, test type, end-use, and region:



Disease Stage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Latent Tuberculosis

Active Tuberculosis



Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Radiographic Method

Cytokine Detection Assay

Nucleic Acid Testing

Detection of Latent Infection

Diagnostic Laboratory Method

Detection of Drug Resistance

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Reference Laboratories



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM



Request for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3742



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing R&D investments and intensive product pipelines



4.2.2.2. Growing burden of tuberculosis and multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB)



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High number associated with tuberculosis diagnostics



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market By Disease Stage Insights & Trends



5.1. Disease Stage Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.2. Latent TB



5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)



5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)



5.3. Active TB



5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)



5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)



Continued……



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/speak-to-analyst-form/3742



Thank you for reading our report. In case of further queries regarding the report or inquiry about its customization, please connect with us. We will ensure your report is well-suited to your requirements.



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.