Tuberculosis Infection - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018

The global Tuberculosis (TB) infection market was worth $38.3m in 2010. The market is expected to decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the next eight years to reach $26.6m by 2018. The TB drugs market has been well served by antimycobacterial agents and antibiotics since the 1960s. The cure rates have been improved with the conventional DOTS (Directly Observed Therapy). Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB) has been a consequence of patient non-compliance and the long duration of therapy. Companies seem to be actively developing products for the prophylaxis and cure of TB with lesser treatment duration. The two not-for-profit organizations, TB Alliance and the Aeras Global TB Vaccine Foundation, have partnered with pharmaceutical players in order to develop novel therapies and vaccines that can provide better patient compliance and prevention against TB. However, the global TB drugs market is heading towards a phase of decline as no launches are expected until 2018. Further the prevalent and reported TB cases have also reduced due to increased access to the DOTS and DOTS-PLUS programs in developed countries.



- Pipeline analysis data providing a split across the different phases, mechanisms of action being developed and emerging trends by seven key markets. Pipeline candidates fall under major therapeutic classes such as vaccines, antimycobacterial agent, oxazolidinones, DNA-dependent RNA polymerase inhibitor, T-Cells stimulator, synthetic fluoroquinolone antibacterial agent, immunosuppressant, mycolic acid biosynthesis inhibitor, nitroimidazo-oxazine anti-bacterial agents, mycobacterial ATP synthase inhibitor, DNA synthesis inhibitors, cell wall synthesis inhibitor, dipiperidine antibiotic, translocase 1 (TL-1) inhibitors, lipid peroxidation inhibitor, proteasome inhibitors, non metabolized glucose analogue.

- Analysis of the current and future competition in the seven key countries tuberculosis infection market. Key market players covered are ActivBiotics Pharma, Aeras Global TB Vaccine Foundation, Archivel Farma S.L., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Imaxio, Immunitor USA Inc., Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, Sequella, Inc., Tibotec BVBA (Subsidery of J&J).

