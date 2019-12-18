DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028
(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028
Some of the key facts of the report
1. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex affects people from 25,000 to 40,000 individuals in the United States and approximately 1 to 2 million individuals globally, with an estimated prevalence of one in 6,000 newborns.
2. Around 50,000 of people are suffering from Tuberous Sclerosis Complex in the United States.
3. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex prevalence in Europe is estimated to be approximately 1 in 25,000 to 1 in 11,300.
Key benefits of the report
1. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex epidemiology and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market.
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"The renal manifestations are present in 48%-85% of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex patients. They include angiomyolipomas (AMLs), cysts, and, to a lesser degree, development of renal cancers or progression toward renal insufficiency in French patients."
Tuberous sclerosis treatment is supportive and symptomatic. Most of the children, who are affected will benefit from occupational, physical and speech therapy. Several ways of rehabilitative and behavioural therapy may be beneficial. Treatments must be continued on a year-round basis to promote the development of new skills and to prevent regression.
Anti-seizure drugs or anticonvulsants may be prescribed to manage seizures. The specific medication that is used will depend on several factors, including the particular seizure types, an affected individual's age, other affected organ systems, and the severity of symptoms. Conventional anticonvulsants drugs are administered that include phenobarbital, phenytoin (Dilantin), clonazepam (Klonopin).
Scientists who study Tuberous Sclerosis Complex seek to increase the understanding of the disorder by learning more about the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex1 and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex2 genes that can cause the disease and the function of the proteins-tuberin and hamartin- produced by these genes.
Other studies are investigated in comprehending in detail of the disease development to better elaborate new ways of managing or preventing the development of the disease.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Tuberous Sclerosis Complex treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. Epidiolex
2. TAK-935
And many others
The key players in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market are:
1. GW Pharmaceuticals
2. Takeda Pharmaceutical
And many others
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Overview at a Glance
3. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Disease Overview
4. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology and Patient Population
5. Country Wise Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology [2017–2028]
5.1. United States
5.2. Germany
5.3. France
5.4. Italy
5.5. Spain
5.6. United Kingdom
5.7. Japan
6. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Current Treatment Practices
7. Unmet Needs
8. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Marketed drugs
8.1. Comparison of Marketed Drugs
8.2. Everolimus: Novartis Pharmaceuticals
8.3. Rapalimus: Nobelpharma Co., Ltd
9. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Emerging Therapies
9.1. Emerging Therapies: Key Cross Comparison
9.2. Epidiolex: GW Pharmaceuticals
9.3. TAK-935: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
10. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex: 7 Major Market Analysis
11. Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Outlook by Country
11.1. The United States: Market Outlook
11.2. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook
11.2.1. Germany
11.2.2. France
11.2.3. United Kingdom
11.2.4. Spain
11.2.5. Italy
11.2.6. Japan: Market Outlook
12. Market Drivers
13. Market Barriers
14. Appendix
15. DelveInsight Capabilities
16. Disclaimer
17. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.
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Shruti Thakur
info@delveinsight.com
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SOURCE DelveInsight